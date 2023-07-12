Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu time and again makes headlines for his love for family. He is a loving father to Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni as well as a devoted husband to wife Namrata Shirodkar. The four of them together repeatedly set major family goals, and the latest picture of Mahesh Babu cuddling with his daughter Sitara is no different.

Taking to social media, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a picture of Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara on her Instagram Stories. The picture shows Mahesh and his daughter hugging each other and having a good time on a rainy morning. The adorable moment was captured by Namrata and we have to admit that we are completely smitten with this father-daughter duo.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Early morning cuddles and off to school (along with three heart eyes emojis)." She further wrote, "It's all about love (with a red heart emoji)." Mahesh Babu may be a ruling superstar, but the actor has always maintained that he loves spending time with his kids.

Mahesh Babu's early morning cuddles with daughter Sitara is 'all about love'

Also read: Mahesh Babu makes dapper appearance alongside Namrata Shirodkar at recent public appearance - watch video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy filming for his forthcoming movie Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. This movie marks the reunion of the actor and the director after a decade. They have earlier collaborated in hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. The shooting for this movie has resumed following several roadblocks. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres during Sankranthi on January 12 next year.