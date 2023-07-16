Hyderabad: Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and former actor Namrata Shirodkar, recently made headlines for featuring on New York's most famous landmark, Times Square. Days after Sitara's massive billboards at Times Square, the star kid is making headlines for her generous act and confirming her acting dreams.

Mahesh Babu's darling daughter gave away her first earnings from a commercial to a charitable cause. During an event held at a luxurious hotel in Hyderabad, Sitara not only unveiled the preview of a short film titled Princess for a jewelry brand but also launched the collection named after her, called the Sitara Collection.

The event was graced by Namrata, who joined her daughter in presenting the lookbook for the collection. Sitara enthusiastically interacted with the media, expressing her passion for watching movies and her keen interest in pursuing acting. She credited her confidence to her mother, acknowledging the strong influence she had on her.

The launch of the signature jewelry collection at Times Square, New York, brought immense joy to Sitara's superstar father, Mahesh Babu. He was deeply moved when he watched the advertising video for the collection and expressed his happiness and emotions on this special occasion via social media post.

Namrata also shared some insights, revealing that their son Gautham Ghattamaneni might follow in his father's footsteps and enter the film industry. However, at present, Gautham is focused on his higher education and studies.

