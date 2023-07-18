MAHESH BABU TREATS FANS WITH NEW PICTURE GIVES SNEAK PEEK OF HIS HEALTHY BREAKFAST

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, 47, is a fine example of the saying 'age is just a number.' If you still have doubts, have a look at his latest picture. The actor not just treated his fans to his latest photo but also a sneak peek of his 'healthy' breakfast.

Taking to Instagram Stories the Okkadu actor showcased a fresh photo of himself with the caption: "Building smart nutrition into my routine. A simple mix of overnight-soaked oats, nuts, and seeds, All I need to power through the next couple of hours! #breakfast." It is not a hidden fact that the South superstar is a fitness freak and minds his meals. He is very conscious of his diet and never misses an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle.

In the photo shared by him, the actor is sure to set the internet ablaze with his mindblowing looks. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a light blue coloured t-shirt paired with a greyish jacket. Mahesh completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Prior to this, the actor had dropped a selfie of himself without any context. He captioned it, "Coming soon," making followers ecstatic about what's in store. While he didn't say anything specific, some netizens expressed their enthusiasm for his next flick Guntur Kaaram.

He is shown flaunting his attractive features, unkempt hair, and modest beard in the most recent close-up photo. The actor chose a new hairstyle with minor curls. His photo also attracted his wife Namrata Shirodkar's comment.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has finally resumed production. After many setbacks, the shoot restarted after a long hiatus. The film will be released in theatres on January 13, 2024 on the occasion of Sankranthi.

