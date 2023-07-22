Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu travels a lot and loves spending time with his family is not a secret. They are often seen traveling to exotic locations for family holidays. After enjoying a holiday in Spain last May, the superstar is off for a vacation with his family to an undisclosed destination. On Saturday morning, Mahesh, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni were papped at the airport here as they left for their vacation.

For the journey, Mahesh opted for a pink hoodie which he paired with white trousers and looked stylish as always. He completed the look with a pair of casual black sneakers and sunglasses. Namrata, on the other hand, chose a white casual dress and a brown jacket. Meanwhile, Sitara and Gautam could be seen grinning and talking as they headed to board the flight.

The purpose of this trip reportedly is to celebrate Sitara's birthday who turned 11 recently. This year, the Pokiri star and Namrata celebrated Sitara's birthday at home on July 20 with the young girls from the Mahesh Babu Foundation. Sitara's 11th birthday was indeed special since she bagged her first advert which got featured on Times Square. Mahesh Babu and Namrata's darling daughter became the first star kid to accomplish such a monumental milestone at such young age.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film's shoot was perpetually postponed due to numerous reasons including reported changes in the script and creative differences. Mahesh recently wrapped a schedule with Meenakshii Chaudhary following Pooja Hegde's exit from the movie. Meenakshi confirmed the same during a recent event.