Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted arriving at his late father Ghattamaneni Krishna's first remembrance day here on Wednesday. Krishna breathed his last on November 15, 2022, at a private hospital in Hyderabad after battling age-related issues. In a video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Mahesh Babu can be seen arriving in his vehicle, although only a brief glimpse of him was captured.

Just a few days ago, actor Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Telugu cinema legend, Krishna. The statue of the late veteran actor was unveiled by Kamal Haasan and East Constituency YSRCP in charge, Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada. Following this, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and shared a video from the inaugural event.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Mahesh Babu shared a video expressing his gratitude to Kamal Haasan and politician Devineni Avinash. He wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan Sir and @DevineniAvi Garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind. Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible! Humbled by all the love."

Originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, Krishna was a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, having contributed to approximately 350 movies. Apart from his acting career, he also ventured into production and direction. Krishna's debut in Telugu cinema was marked by Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2009 in recognition of his significant contributions.