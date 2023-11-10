Mahesh Babu shares 'heartfelt gratitude' as Kamal Haasan unveils late actor Krishna's statue in Vijayawada
Published: 4 minutes ago
Hyderabad: In Vijayawada, on Friday, the renowned actor Kamal Haasan unveiled the statue of Ghattamaneni Krishna, a veteran actor from his era who was highly regarded. Alongside YSRCP East Constituency Incharge Devineni Avinash, Kamal Haasan revealed the statue of Krishna, which was placed in Guru Nanak Colony. Now, late actor Krishna's son Mahesh Babu extended his warm regards to Kamal Haasan and Devineni Avinash for the honour bestowed on his father.
Taking to Instagram, superstar Mahesh Babu wrote: "Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan sir and #DevineniAvinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind! Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. 🙏 Humbled by all the love ♥️♥️♥️"
Thrilled to witness the unveiling of #SuperstarKrishna Garu's statue in Vijayawada today by Ulaga Nayagan Padmashri @ikamalhaasan Garu and the dynamic @DevineniAvi. A heartfelt tribute to a legendary icon! ❤️🌟 #SuperstarKrishnaStatue #MaheshBabu #SSKLivesON pic.twitter.com/O5ngSqGhDg— Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) November 10, 2023
During the media interaction, Devineni Avinash, the YSRCP East Incharge, expressed his delight in unveiling the idol of Krishna, a beloved actor of the Telugu people, and acknowledged Krishna's significant contributions to the Telugu film industry. Avinash extended his gratitude on behalf of the city's residents to the film industry and expressed special thanks to CM Jagan for facilitating the establishment of the Krishna statue within a span of ten days.
Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, starred in approximately 350 films and also worked as a producer and director. In recognition of his accomplishments, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2009. He made his entry into Telugu cinema in 1965 with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu. On November 15, 2022, Krishna passed away in Hyderabad due to health complications.