Hyderabad: In Vijayawada, on Friday, the renowned actor Kamal Haasan unveiled the statue of Ghattamaneni Krishna, a veteran actor from his era who was highly regarded. Alongside YSRCP East Constituency Incharge Devineni Avinash, Kamal Haasan revealed the statue of Krishna, which was placed in Guru Nanak Colony. Now, late actor Krishna's son Mahesh Babu extended his warm regards to Kamal Haasan and Devineni Avinash for the honour bestowed on his father.

Taking to Instagram, superstar Mahesh Babu wrote: "Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan sir and #DevineniAvinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind! Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. 🙏 Humbled by all the love ♥️♥️♥️"

During the media interaction, Devineni Avinash, the YSRCP East Incharge, expressed his delight in unveiling the idol of Krishna, a beloved actor of the Telugu people, and acknowledged Krishna's significant contributions to the Telugu film industry. Avinash extended his gratitude on behalf of the city's residents to the film industry and expressed special thanks to CM Jagan for facilitating the establishment of the Krishna statue within a span of ten days.