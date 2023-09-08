MAHESH BABU REVIEWS JAWAN SAYS SHAH RUKH KHAN IS ON FIRE IN FILM WHICH IS STUFF OF THE LEGENDS KING KHAN REACTS

Hyderabad: After adding to Jawan pre-release frenzy, Mahesh Babu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views on Shah Rukh Khan starrer that hit the screens on September 7. On Friday, Mahesh Babu shared a tweet loaded with praise for SRK and Jawan. The Telugu superstar is seemingly in awe of SRK and Atlee's directorial which according to him is 'stuff of the legends.'

Mahesh Babu reviewed Jawan on Twitter and declared the film a 'blockbuster.' He also lauded SRK's performance and Atlee's directorial prowess. The actor opined that King Khan's 'aura' and 'screen presence' are unmatched in the action thriller.

"Jawan… Blockbuster cinema…@Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career’s best film…The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here!!” The actor added, "Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt."

Soon after Mahesh shared the tweet, SRK thanked the Athudu star for his kind words. "Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend," SRK wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of Jawan release, Mahesh Babu also wished SRK and team a blockbuster success. "It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!" Mahesh also got a reply from King Khan, who offered to watch Jawan with him.

Meanwhile, Jawan has wiped off the box office record set by SRK's previous release Pathaan, to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

