MAHESH BABU NAMRATA AND KIDS BID ADIEU TO PARIS TRIP SEEN AT HYDERABAD AIRPORT

Hyderabad Fans adore Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Sirodkar who have a stunning family Namrata who left the film business after getting married is active on social media She recently gave fans a peek into her family s trip to Paris With their children Gautam and Sitara Mahesh Babu and Namrata had the best time in ParisThe actor was seen leaving the Hyderabad airport while being closely followed by his children and wife former actor Namrata Shirodkar Pictures of their memorable family vacation in Paris were shared on social media over the last few days On his return to India Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing brown trousers and a grey jacket He sported black sunglasses and a cap too On the other hand Namrata was spotted wearing a loosefitting pink coord set that included a blazer trousers and a white tshirt underneath Namrata and her daughter were joined by Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam a little later in the vacation Over the past few days Namrata posted a number of pictures from the trip on her social media account In some pictures her sister could be seen posing alongside them Her photos revealed that the actress and her family had a wonderful time in Paris taking the cable car ride to Mount Titlis and discovering the charming cafes in the local areaOn the professional front Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a movie with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled SSMB28 After the box office successes Athadu and Khaleja Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas have collaborated on SSMB28 They are coming together after 12 years Pooja Hegde is playing the lead role in the upcoming movie A significant role in the movie will also be played by actress Sreeleela He will then start working on his next project SSMB29 with RRR director SS Rajamouli