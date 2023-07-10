Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu keeps making headlines for his humanitarian endeavours. On Sunday, the 48-year-old actor attended a philanthropic event here with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The actor made a dapper appearance at the event flaunting his effortless charm in casual look.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Mahesh could be seen sporting a comfy casual outfit. He donned a maroon hoodie and paired it with a pair of dark blue denim and black shoes. His new hairstyle, though, has grabbed everyone's attention. The superstar's wife Namrata, who looked stunning in a chic outfit, was seen alongside him. She wore an ethnic anarkali dress in beige hues.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently uploaded pictures of his new hot look, causing a fan frenzy. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor displayed his new wavy hairstyle and attractive features in the pictures. This most recent look, as per reports, is for his forthcoming movie Guntur Kaaram.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming movie Guntur Kaaram. The actor and the director are reunited in this movie after over ten years. They have worked together in hit films including Athadu and Khaleja. The film went on floors earlier this year but met with couple of roadblocks recently.

According to latest reports, Meenakshi Chaudhary is being roped in after Pooja Hegde opted out of the film. Reports of Music composer S Thaman's exit and Anirudh Ravichander coming on board also did rounds of the webloids. The makers, however, are yet to confirm the same. The movie is slated to release during Sankranthi on January 12, 2024.