MAHESH BABU LOOKS HANDSOME AS EVER IN PICTURE FROM HOLIDAY FANS SAY YOURE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for winning millions of hearts on-screen with his impressive acting skills and dapper look. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handle and treated his fans with a selfie in a new rugged look with stubble and long hair. Mahesh's fans are floored by his latest look and wondering how the actor is aging in reverse.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the superstar wrote in the caption, "Pause and reset!" In the picture, the actor could be seen flaunting his handsome look while donning a grey T-shirt and black sunglasses. As soon as he dropped the selfie, social media users went all the way to the comment section and flooded it with red heart and fire emojis.

Reacting to his post, a fan commented, "You are the "Curious case of Benjamin Button" growing young despite of growing old 😄." Another fan commented, "You are the most handsome and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan." One more fan commented, "Super Cool Superstar Mahesh Babu...!!" While some others are excited about his upcoming film and wrote, "How many of you waiting for #SSMB28 Glimpse on 31st May? (with star eyes emojis)." Another fan wrote, "Waiting for May-31...!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with director Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming Telugu-language action drama movie, tentatively titled SSMB28. Produced by S Radha Krishna, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela in significant roles. In addition to this, he will also work with SS Rajamouli on a pan-India movie that is reportedly an action-adventure drama. The storyline has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad.