Hyderabad: The promo of the much awaited song from South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram was dropped on Sunday. The song titled Dum Masala is a massy song and also the first single from the film to be released by the makers. The highly anticipated flick is hemled by Trivikram with music by Thaman S.

Teasing his fans, Mahesh took to his official Instagram handle and posted an update on the song. In the poster, the South superstar can be seen lighting a cigarette showing his back to the camera. Along with the poster, he wrote: "#DumMasala coming to you soon!" with a fire emoticon.

Mahesh Babu keeps swag on in Dum Masala song from Guntur Kaaram - watch

Earlier, producer Naga Vamsi stunned Mahesh Babu's fans by revealing that November 7 would see the release of Guntur Kaaram's first single, Dum Masala. However, the makers had to reschedule the release due to a leaked clip of the song. The song was supposed to be released on Trivikram's 52nd birthday on the said date, but the release date was pushed forward because of the leaked material.

The makers then announced to drop the promo on Sunday at 11:07 a.m. A poster showing Mahesh Babu puffing on a cigarette was unveiled to announce the exciting news. However, fans are left wondering if music composer S Thaman can live up to the high expectations as the first song from SSMB28 approaches release.