MAHESH BABU FANS MARK YOUR CALENDAR GUNTUR KAARAM PRE RELEASE EVENT DATE VENUE UNVEILED

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu fans were initially disappointed when the Guntur Kaaram pre-release event got postponed, but now they have a reason to celebrate. The makers of Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram have rescheduled the pre-release event after facing security permission issues earlier. They've confirmed that the event will now happen on January 9 in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Haarika & Hassine Creations, the banner behind Guntur Kaaram, made the announcement on Twitter regarding the event's new date and venue. They shared the update, saying, "It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the grand pre-release event of #GunturKaaram to be held TOMORROW at GUNTUR! 🤩🕺" The venue is set for Namburu X Roads in Guntur, beside Bharath Petrol bunk.

Initially planned for January 6 in Hyderabad, the event had to be rearranged due to permission issues, especially for releasing the Guntur Kaaram trailer. Consequently, the makers changed both the city and venue.

Recently, the makers unveiled the Guntur Kaaram trailer, revealing glimpses of Mahesh Babu's character, Ramana, mouthing punchy dialogues and acing action sequences. The trailer hinted at an emotionally charged connection between Ramana and his family, introducing other characters as well.