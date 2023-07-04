Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has seemingly imbibed her parent's good looks while talent runs in her blood. The 11-year-old daughter of Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar got featured on Times Square, New York. Sharing pictures and videos of Sitara's billboards at NY's major commercial intersection, Mahesh and Namrata showered their little princess with love and best wishes.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share a picture and video of Sitara's Times Square debut. Beaming with pride, Mahesh penned an endearing caption that reads: "Lighting up the Times Square!! 💥💥💥 So so proud of you my firecracker ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Continue to dazzle and shine!! 😘😘😘 @sitaraghattamaneni."

Mehesh's wife Namrata also shared the same picture and video on her Instagram and gave a shoutout to her daughter. Sharing Sitara's pictures and videos, Namrata wrote, "Look who just made their debut on the Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! 🎉 Watching her dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar! ✨💫 @sitaraghattamaneni #ProudParent @gautamghattamaneni @urstrulymahesh."

Going by Mahesh and Namrata's post, their daughter seemingly endorsed a Hyderabad-based jewellery brand. Sitara is seen laden with heavy jewellery while acing varied ethnic looks. Mahesh's darling daughter is seemingly inclined to the world of glamour as she made her debut with Penny song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sitara also has a YouTube channel by her name. Ms. Ghattamaneni also makes her presence felt on Instagram where she keeps sharing entertaining reels and dance videos.