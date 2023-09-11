Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush and Rakshit Shetty unveil Jigarthanda Double X teaser
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The teaser of the eagerly awaited film Jigarthanda Double X has finally been unveiled on Monday. It has been released by a stellar ensemble including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Tamil superstar Dhanush, and actor Rakshit Shetty. The film, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.
-
Glad to launch the trailer of @karthiksubbaraj”s jigarthanda double x. This looks like an absolute blast.#JigarthandaDoubleX - Teaser. https://t.co/bVpVuRsZ74— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 11, 2023
Best wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and team for Diwali 2023.@offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @Music_Santhosh
Taking to social media, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty shared Jigarthanda Double X teaser on their respective social media handles at the announced time. Meanwhile, Dulquer joined the trio a bit late in unveiling the Jigarthanda Double X teaser.
-
Happy to present the teaser of #JigarthandaDoubleX!! Best wishes to @iam_SJSuryah @karthiksubbaraj @offl_Lawrence and the entire team!https://t.co/qGhoZ8MXUs@Music_Santhosh @stonebenchers @kaarthekeyens @kathiresan_offl @5starcreationss @Alankar_Pandian— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2023
The two-minute, thirty-six-second-long teaser is packed with major action sequences and gives the audience an 'adrenaline-pumping' experience. The teaser promises that the film will take us on a thrilling ride with its intense events that took place in 1975.
-
Delighted to be releasing the teaser of Jigarthanda DoubleX!https://t.co/BGQ5Goybps— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) September 11, 2023
Definitely looking at a king size entertainment here! Such style and novelty in the making @karthiksubbaraj ☺️ Best wishes to you and the entire team 🤗@offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah…
Prior to this, the director on Sunday shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, "MoreThanATeaser of #JigarthandaDoubleX will be released by @dhanushkraja sir, @urstrulymahesh sir, @rakshitshetty and @dqsalmaan. Tomorrow 12:12 pm." In another post, Kartik wrote, "More Than a 'Teaser'. Releasing on 11th September @ 12:12 pm. Let's Start XXing. #MorethanATeaser #DoubleXDiwali."
-
A 'Pandyaa Western' story sounds so cool. Very happy to launch @karthiksubbaraj's #JigarthandaDoubleX Teaser.— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 11, 2023
Best wishes to the entire team @offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @Music_Santhosh @kaarthekeyens @stonebenchers @alankar_pandian @kathiresan_offl @5starcreationss… pic.twitter.com/UDv9t3aMKF
The Kartik Subbaraj directorial stars Raghav Lawrence, SJ Surya, and Nimisha Sajayan among others. Produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and co-produced by Alankar Pandian, the action drama will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in November 2023, around the same time as Karan Boolani's highly anticipated movie Thank You for Coming, starring Bollywood actor Bhumi Pedneker.
