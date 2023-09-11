MAHESH BABU DULQUER SALMAAN DHANUSH AND RAKSHIT SHETTY UNVEIL JIGARTHANDA DOUBLE X TEASER

Hyderabad: The teaser of the eagerly awaited film Jigarthanda Double X has finally been unveiled on Monday. It has been released by a stellar ensemble including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Tamil superstar Dhanush, and actor Rakshit Shetty. The film, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Taking to social media, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty shared Jigarthanda Double X teaser on their respective social media handles at the announced time. Meanwhile, Dulquer joined the trio a bit late in unveiling the Jigarthanda Double X teaser.

The two-minute, thirty-six-second-long teaser is packed with major action sequences and gives the audience an 'adrenaline-pumping' experience. The teaser promises that the film will take us on a thrilling ride with its intense events that took place in 1975.

Prior to this, the director on Sunday shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, "MoreThanATeaser of #JigarthandaDoubleX will be released by @dhanushkraja sir, @urstrulymahesh sir, @rakshitshetty and @dqsalmaan. Tomorrow 12:12 pm." In another post, Kartik wrote, "More Than a 'Teaser'. Releasing on 11th September @ 12:12 pm. Let's Start XXing. #MorethanATeaser #DoubleXDiwali."

The Kartik Subbaraj directorial stars Raghav Lawrence, SJ Surya, and Nimisha Sajayan among others. Produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and co-produced by Alankar Pandian, the action drama will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in November 2023, around the same time as Karan Boolani's highly anticipated movie Thank You for Coming, starring Bollywood actor Bhumi Pedneker.

