Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans with a delightful throwback picture from a memorable family trip to Paris. The picture showcases Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their two adorable children, Gautham and Sitara, enjoying a fancy meal in an exotic restaurant, radiating happiness and love.

On Thursday, the Telugu actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a family picture from the City of Love, that was clicked two years ago. The picture shows Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, their son Gautham, and daughter Sitara. Sharing the photo, the Businessman actor wrote in the caption, "Savouring every bite with my favourite people in the City of Love. #ParisThrowback."

The picture captures the essence of a blissful family moment, reflecting their strong bond. It not only offers a glimpse into the personal life of the celebrated actor but also showcases his commitment to cherishing precious family moments amidst his busy schedule. This throwback picture serves as a heartwarming reminder of the importance of family and the joy that can be found in creating lasting memories together.

As soon as the picture was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments. An online user wrote, "Family Man." Another commented, "Love the waiter behind." A fan commented, "Soo sweet." Other users dropped red heart emojis on the post.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. The action drama is scheduled for release during Sankranthi after undergoing multiple cast and script changes.