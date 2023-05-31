MAHESH BABU DROPS FIRST LOOK POSTER FROM SSMB28 PENS NOTE REMEMBERING LATE FATHER KRISHNA

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu dropped a poster of his upcoming movie, tentatively named SSMB28, on Twitter. He shared the first look poster and dedicated it to his late father Krishna on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The actor appeared appealing in SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu tweeted the poster and said, "Today is very special! You deserve this, Nanna (sic)." Mahesh is depicted on the poster sporting a fierce expression as he prepares to battle. On this special day, the title and first-look teaser will also be made public as this 31st May marks the first birth anniversary of superstar Krishna.

After working together for 12 years, Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming movie that has the working title SSM28. After the box office successes Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas have collaborated on SSMB28 for the third time.

Pooja Hegde plays a major role in the upcoming movie, and S Thaman is in charge of the music. The movie is slated for release on January 13, 2024, the day of Sankranthi. The megahit movie Mosagallaku Mosagadu, starring superstar Krishna, is being re-released in theatres today in honour of him on his first birth anniversary.

Mahesh wrote a touching note to his followers about his father Krishna and the re-release of Mosagallaku Mosagadu in 4K. The English translation of his Telugu note read, "In those days, the father of the adventurer who made a Telugu movie to the level of the head of Hollywood films was fifty. Cowboy Geta was a large cast of horses, gun fights, and guns just two years ago. This May 31st, we are bringing every new technology first movie scope for Telugu cinema, not just for the Telugu audience, but in English and Hindi too. Vagunni introduced Telugu cinema to a new level with new technical standards in Prapanga ve Digital before James Bond did."

On August 27, 1971, Mosagallaku Mosagadu was released and went on to become one of Telugu's biggest hits. The movie was in theatres for 100 days. It is an action Western movie and the first cowboy movie ever made in India. With this movie, Krishna also started a trend that spread throughout all of India and the world.

