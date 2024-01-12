MAHESH BABU AND FAMILY SHOWERED WITH ROSE PETALS AS THEY WATCH GUNTUR KAARAM WITH FANS

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's latest offering Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on Friday amid much fanfare. The film opened to decent reviews with fans going gaga over it. The film marks Mahesh's return to the big screens after a two-year hiatus.

Earlier today, Trivikram Srinivas and S Thaman were spotted going for the movie together, and now the lead actor Mahesh, along with his family Namrata and Sitara, was seen attending the First Day show at Sudarshan theatres. The actor was welcomed with flower petals by his fans, videos of which were shared by a paparazzo.

Sharing the video, the pap wrote: "Superstar #maheshbabu after long time visiting first show at Sudarshan theatre for Guntur Kaaram." The actor was seen in his casual best, wearing a red-coloured checkered shirt. On the other hand, Namrata was spotted wearing a pink suit and Sitara opted for a blue t-shirt over a white pair of jeans.

The Telugu popular action drama is performing well in theatres. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the key roles. Mahesh portrays a "highly inflammable" role in the film, who falls in love with a journalist seeking to expose the city's criminal activities. The film has gotten mixed reviews from spectators; nevertheless, Mahesh Babu's performance has been critically lauded.