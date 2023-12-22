MADRAS HC SLAPS RS 1 LAKH FINE ON MANSOOR ALI KHAN DISMISSES DEFAMATION SUIT FILED AGAINST TRISHA CHIRANJEEVI AND KUSHBOO

Hyderabad: Controversial film actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Madras High Court for attempting to file a defamation lawsuit against actor Trisha. Trisha had previously lodged a complaint against him for making derogatory remarks about her on social media. Justice N Sathish Kumar dismissed Mansoor Ali Khan's petition, in which he sought permission from the court to file a defamation suit against Trisha, Khushboo and Tollywood star Chiranjeevi. Mansoor Ali Khan alleged that they had made defamatory comments about him and demanded damages of Rs 1 crore. However, Justice N Sathish Kumar, on Friday, charged him to pay costs of Rs 1 lakh instead.

Mansoor Ali Khan, a well-known Tamil actor, renowned for his villainous roles, created a controversy by making derogatory comments about Trisha. As a result of public outrage and criticism, an FIR was registered against him, and he applied for bail, which was subsequently denied. He later issued an unconditional apology, prompting Trisha to forgive him and share her forgiveness on social media.

However, Mansoor Ali Khan later retracted his apology, claiming that it had been misinterpreted, and filed a petition seeking the court's permission to proceed with the defamation suit. During the previous hearing, Justice Sathish Kumar criticised Khan for frequently making offensive comments and attracting controversy. The judge further stated that it should have been Trisha, who filed the suit, and not Khan.

Furthermore, Justice Sathish Kumar questioned whether Mansoor Ali Khan offered an unconditional apology to Trisha solely to avoid arrest in the police's case against him for targeting her.