Hyderabad On Sunday actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrived together at film producer Madhu Mantena s wedding reception in Mumbai On the other hand Aamir Khan dedicated a song for the couple in one of the key highlights from the night party Mantena married yoga instructor Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony on Sunday followed by a wedding reception attended by a plethora of celebritiesFor the occasion Hrithik wore a black suit to the event which he matched with a white shirt Saba who wore a blush pink suit likewise kept it simple The Rocket Boys star completed her outfit by braiding her hair wearing a large maangteeka and a high stiletto As Hrithik and Saba came together for a picture the couple looked stunning and made their followers swoon over their chemistry once more Hrithik gazed at Saba affectionately and spoke to her with a bright smile before posing for the photographers Fans were quick to notice his smile as they commented on their video Acche dikh te h sath m❤️Saba vi cute hAnother one wrote They look so so happy god bless Meanwhile Hrithik s crew also posted a handful of photographs showing the actor having a good time with Saba and others To make the evening even more memorable Aamir delivered a song for the newlyweds A video shows him singing Pal pal dil ke pass sitting next to Ira Sharing photographs from her dreamlike wedding ceremony on social media Ira Trivedi wrote I M complete now Ira donned a stunning pink and gold saree to her wedding On the other hand Madhu wore a white kurta and dhoti He was also wearing a white stoleMadhu who has previously supported films including Ghajini Queen and Masaan was formerly married to fashion designeractor Masaba Gupta Mantena and Trivedi hosted a grand reception which was attended by Aamir Khan his son Junaid Khan Allu Arjun Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan Anupam Kher Anil Kapoor Sonakshi Sinha and several more Bollywood celebs in addition to Hrithik and SabaAlso read Photo of the day Aamir Khan Hrithik Roshan bump into Allu Arjun at Madhu Mantena Ira Trivedi s wedding reception