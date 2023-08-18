Hyderabad: The creators of Made In Heaven Season 2, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, have once again found themselves embroiled in controversy, this time with veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The dispute arises shortly after a previous clash with author Yashica Dutt. In a series of Instagram stories, Tahiliani accused the popular Prime Video show of disregarding proper credit for his designs featured in the show.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned designer posted several images from the second episode of Made In Heaven Season 2, focusing on scenes involving actor Mrunal Thakur and others. Tahiliani's assertion is that his designs were prominently showcased in the episode but were not appropriately credited to his brand.

The first Instagram story displayed the official poster of the second episode, highlighting Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Karnick, with Thakur donning a bridal look. Tahiliani's accompanying caption underscored that a significant portion of the episode prominently featured dresses designed by the Tarun Tahiliani studio, yet credit to his brand was conspicuously absent.

The second image in Tahiliani's Instagram story depicts Mrunal Thakur dressed in her bridal attire, juxtaposed with a fictional character portraying a dress designer.

In the third and final image of the Instagram story series, Tahiliani expressed his concern and criticism of the show. He emphasized the hope that such instances, where designers' work is utilized without proper acknowledgment, would not recur, thus respecting the efforts of those who have contributed their work to OTT productions.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar responded to the controversy surrounding the show by issuing a statement on her Instagram handle, refuting the claims made by author Yashica Dutt in a previous dispute.

Made In Heaven Season 1 and 2 feature a star-studded cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. Both seasons are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

