Mumbai: Makers of Farrey starring Alizeh Agnihotri on Tuesday unveiled the second track titled Machade Tabahi of the film. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's song video.Sharing the video, he wrote, "Mach gayi hai Tabahi.. Aap bhi party join karlo!#MachadeTabahi SONG OUT NOW!"

Machade Tabahi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the Farrey song is penned by Abhishek Dubey. The video features a group of students including Alizeh Agnihotri dancing their heart out.

As soon as the song was released, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Recently, makers unveiled the first track titled Ghar Pe Party Hai, a party anthem. Sung by Badshah, Aastha Gill, Mellow D and Sachin-Jigar. Farrey delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations.

Earlier, Salman unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!" Farrey is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.