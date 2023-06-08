Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings captain and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni will debut as a producer with the Tamil movie Let's Get Married, or LGM. The film LGM, starring actor Harish Kalyan and Ivana and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, is set to be released soon. The star player and his wife Sakshi Singh unveiled the official teaser on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni posted the trailer on his Facebook page, saying, "I am thrilled and proud to release the teaser of #LGM- in cinemas soon! Best wishes to everyone in the team! Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited." The cricketer's arrival in Kollywood was formally announced last October, and now with the teaser published on Wednesday evening, starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, it is clear where his new career is headed.

Sakshi Singh shared the film's teaser, writing, "We are thrilled to share the teaser of #LGM - a fun filled entertainer to warm your hearts." Coming soon to theatres!" Sony Music South has also released a motion poster for the movie.

Viswajith is composing the music, and Pradeep Ragav will serve as the editor. The nearly one-minute teaser showcases several interesting scenes involving key characters. In addition to Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles, the film features veteran actress Nadiya, Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Deepa, and Venkat Prabhu.

Director Ramesh Thamilmani previously remarked that the film's story is unique and has the potential to be a delightful family entertainer. Interestingly, Let's Get Married is Harish Kalyan's debut film after his wedding in December 2022. Harish Kalyan, who married Narmada Udaykumar in October 2022, will return to the big screen with Let's Get Married, popular Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's production venture. With back-to-back releases, the charismatic actor is sure to impress fans.

