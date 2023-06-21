LUST STORIES 2 TRAILER HINTS AT TALES OF PASSION AND ROMANCE PEPPERED WITH QUIRKINESS

Hyderabad: The trailer of the second volume of the international Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories 2 is now available. The series' creators released the intriguing trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia treated fans with the trailer video along with a caption, "How much lust is 2 much lust? Find out for yourself, because #LustStories2 is coming on 29th June, only on Netflix! 😍 #LustStories2OnNetflix"

Prior to this, the producers had released a teaser for the upcoming season, which depicted many hues of passion across age groups and classes, as well as their perspectives on the taboo subject. Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra have come together for the show. Apart from the stellar cast, what drew attention was Tamannaah and Vijay's pairing and chemistry.

Lust Stories 2, produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, is a compilation of films that examine relationships through the feminine gaze, linking them thematically. RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala on delivering Lust Stories 2 to audiences said, "We are thrilled to bring to our fans the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We've seen all of our films with Netflix, including Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai, and Dhamaka, be recognised and adored by a global audience, making it the appropriate platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua on this highly-loved anthology made the entire process that much more enjoyable."

Lust Stories 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

