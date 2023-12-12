LUCKILY I HAVE BADI AMMA TO HOLD ME TIGHT SARA ALI KHAN DROPS PICS WITH GRANDMOTHER SHARMILA TAGORE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of black and white pictures with her beloved grandmother, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore. The photos captured a beautiful bond between the two generations of talented actors. Sara's caption for the post was filled with love and admiration for her grandmother, as she expressed how blessed she feels to have her in her life. The pictures showcased the timeless beauty of Sharmila Tagore and the striking resemblance between her and Sara.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Kedarnath actor dropped a string of monochrome photos with her grandmother alongside a caption that read, "Between the shades of Black and White, There my love lies the fight, Luckily I have Badi Amma to hold me tight, So I can sore and & glide my kite, Especially when there’s no wrong and right, Why fear a scratch or bite, Just conquer lands, swim the sea and climb the height, For as long as you can dream, that’s an enviable & lucky plight."

Recently, Sara shared heartwarming visuals of Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday celebrations with her family. Accompanying the post was a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Badi Amma."

The highlight of the festivities was a video capturing Sharmila blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, surrounded by her loved ones. The family gathered around, serenading her with the iconic song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'.

Looking ahead, Sara has an exciting lineup of projects including a patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, a collaboration with Akshay Kumar in Sky Force, and Murder Mubarak, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. On the other hand, Sharmila's most recent appearance was in the movie Gulmohar, released on Disney+ Hotstar in March this year.