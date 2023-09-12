Hyderabad: It's been over eight years since the release of Vicky Kaushal's debut film Masaan. In the indie film helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Vicky played Deepak Kumar, an engineering aspirant from a marginalised community, who falls in love with an upper-caste girl only to be left heartbroken when she passes away in an accident. The film is rich in layered narratives as it beautifully weaves in stigma around pre-marital sex and caste discrimination.

The stellar perfomances by entire cast of the film including Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and others make Masaan a moving watch. One scene, however, that has apparently outlived the film is of Vicky crying inconsolably on the ghats of Ganga mourning his girlfriend's demise while the bottled-up dejection stemming from the ordeals he would have faced in life so far also reflects in the line that goes like: "Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota bey..."

Vicky has talked about the scene earlier in various interviews. Movie buffs and aspiring actors would know that the scene on paper ended with the line 'Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota...' but what made it to the final cut is the brilliantly improvised version by the debutant actor. In the scene, Vicky and his friends are sitting on the banks of the Ganga as the darkness of night engulfs the ghat while the flames of burning fire add to the aesthetics.

Vicky, who is busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family, decoding the Masaan scene. To find the truth between action and cut, actors go to a great extent and Vicky seemingly did it no differently for his debut film. The actor revealed how he amped up his emotional bank for an hour before the cameras rolled. Allowing us a peep inside his prep for the scene, Vicky, who has maintained that he is a director's actor, said that he was "just imagining his mother not being there anymore." The actor cooked up this entire story in his mind that when he returns home from the Masaan shoot his family will break the devastating news to him and what effect it would have on him.

To pull off the emotionally charged sequence the actor actually got drunk. Earlier, Varun Grover, the acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter, who has also written Masaan, had revealed that Vicky's performance was so moving that everyone present on the set was in tears including the curious onlookers who knew nothing about the film's story.

WATCH | I've given at least 2000-3000 auditions: Vicky inspires students