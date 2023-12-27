Hyderabad: It's that time of year again when Bollywood celebrities escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, jetting off to exotic locations to welcome the New Year with their loved ones. Following in the footsteps of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia and her beau Vijay Varma have embarked on their journey to bid adieu to 2023 and usher in 2024 together.

Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, obliging fans with pictures and briefly chatting with paparazzi before boarding their flight for a well-deserved vacation. Tamannaah sported a relaxed black sweatshirt paired with denim, acing a casual yet stylish airport look. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Vijay appeared in a black jacket, white t-shirt, and gray trousers, completing his attire with a cap and a pair of white sneakers. Before jetting off for holiday with Vijay, Tamannaah also shared a picture with paparazzi on Instagram Stories.

Tamannaah Bhatia happily poses with the paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Having been together for over a year, the couple first made headlines around the same time last year when a video of them sharing a kiss at a party in Goa surfaced on social media. Their love story reportedly blossomed during their collaboration on the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, while working together in Sujoy Ghosh's segment, Sex With Ex.