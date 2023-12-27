Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma headed for a holiday - watch
Published: 28 minutes ago
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma headed for a holiday - watch
Published: 28 minutes ago
Hyderabad: It's that time of year again when Bollywood celebrities escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, jetting off to exotic locations to welcome the New Year with their loved ones. Following in the footsteps of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia and her beau Vijay Varma have embarked on their journey to bid adieu to 2023 and usher in 2024 together.
Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, obliging fans with pictures and briefly chatting with paparazzi before boarding their flight for a well-deserved vacation. Tamannaah sported a relaxed black sweatshirt paired with denim, acing a casual yet stylish airport look. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Vijay appeared in a black jacket, white t-shirt, and gray trousers, completing his attire with a cap and a pair of white sneakers. Before jetting off for holiday with Vijay, Tamannaah also shared a picture with paparazzi on Instagram Stories.
Having been together for over a year, the couple first made headlines around the same time last year when a video of them sharing a kiss at a party in Goa surfaced on social media. Their love story reportedly blossomed during their collaboration on the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, while working together in Sujoy Ghosh's segment, Sex With Ex.
On the work front, Vijay was recently honoured with the Best Actor award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore for his role in the Prime Video show Dahaad. He's set to star in Murder Mubarak and an upcoming film alongside Tamil star Suriya. Meanwhile, Tamannaah's year has been filled with success, boasting several major projects from Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2 to Aakhri Sach, captivating audiences with her stellar performances. She also played a part in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, setting records at the box office.
ALSO READ:
- Watch: Tamannaah tries hard to not blush as she poses with Vijay Varma for first time after viral kiss
- 'Absolute green flag': Fans gush over Vijay Varma as his video with Tamannaah Bhatia from Randeep-Lin's wedding reception goes viral
- Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma shell out major couple goals at Mumbai event - watch