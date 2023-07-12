Hyderabad: Overwhelmed by appreciation, Jawan's director Atlee penned down a note responding to Shah Rukh Khan's recent tweet thanking him for everything. Atlee and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have come together for mass entertainer Jawan, which is going to hit theatres on 7 September 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Atlee wrote: "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."

This comes after Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Jawan’s director Atlee. SRK took to Twitter and re-shared Atlee’s post on Jawan’s prevue and wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

SRK and the rest of the film crew have been basking in the positive response from the audience on Jawan's prevue. The team received praise from the public following the release of the much awaited prevue of the action-thriller movie. The superstar's bald and grisly appearance was adored by the audience.

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller that charts the psychological development of a character who plans to right social injustices. The prevue, which was unveiled on July 10, featured spectacular visuals with unexpected special appearances that left viewers wanting more since it perfectly balanced action and emotion. Jawan is directed by Atlee, who is renowned for producing scores of hit movies in the South.

