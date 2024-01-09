Hyderabad: On his 50th birthday, multi-talented Farhan Akhtar received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his wife and actor-singer, Shibani Akhtar, shared on social media. Shibani took to Instagram, sharing glamorous photos and videos capturing their special moments together.

Expressing her deep affection, Shibani extended a warm birthday wish to her "everything," Farhan. She posted an adorable video showcasing their cherished times and penned a beautiful message expressing her love, referring to him as her "Franaloo". Extending birthday wish to Farhan, his gorgeous wife wrote, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know ❤️ @faroutakhtar."

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also joined in, showering love on "betu," Farhan, on his milestone birthday. She shared a lovely family photo on her Instagram, featuring Farhan in a black tee and denim alongside Shibani, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, and other friends and family. The joyful picture depicted three cakes on the table, everyone cheering for Farhan, accompanied by a caption wishing him happiness and a joyful birthday.

Farhan, the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, and the younger sibling of writer-director Zoya Akhtar, belongs to a family whose dynamics shifted after his parents' divorce in 1985. Javed Akhtar later married actress Shabana Azmi, creating a new bond within the family.