'Love you more than you'll ever know': Shibani Akhtar goes mushy as Farhan Akhtar turns 50
Published: 10 minutes ago
Hyderabad: On his 50th birthday, multi-talented Farhan Akhtar received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his wife and actor-singer, Shibani Akhtar, shared on social media. Shibani took to Instagram, sharing glamorous photos and videos capturing their special moments together.
Expressing her deep affection, Shibani extended a warm birthday wish to her "everything," Farhan. She posted an adorable video showcasing their cherished times and penned a beautiful message expressing her love, referring to him as her "Franaloo". Extending birthday wish to Farhan, his gorgeous wife wrote, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know ❤️ @faroutakhtar."
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also joined in, showering love on "betu," Farhan, on his milestone birthday. She shared a lovely family photo on her Instagram, featuring Farhan in a black tee and denim alongside Shibani, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, and other friends and family. The joyful picture depicted three cakes on the table, everyone cheering for Farhan, accompanied by a caption wishing him happiness and a joyful birthday.
Farhan, the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, and the younger sibling of writer-director Zoya Akhtar, belongs to a family whose dynamics shifted after his parents' divorce in 1985. Javed Akhtar later married actress Shabana Azmi, creating a new bond within the family.
On the work front, Farhan gears up to helm the director's chair for Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Apart from directing, Farhan is also involved as the producer and co-writer, collaborating with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for the film's script. Additionally, he previously announced a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, which is currently on hold.