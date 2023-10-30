LOVE YOU FOREVER BFFS SUHANA KHAN SHANAYA KAPOOR AND NAVYA NANDA SHOWER BIRTHDAY LOVE ON SOUL SISTER ANANYA PANDAY

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday recently, and her close-knit group of friends, consisting of Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, didn't miss the opportunity to shower her with affectionate birthday wishes. These heartfelt messages were more than just standard greetings; they showcased the strong and enduring friendships they've cultivated over the years.

Suhana Khan, one of Ananya's best friends, initiated the birthday wishes with a touching post. She shared a throwback picture of the two, elegantly dressed for an event, with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my bestiee," accompanied by a heart emoji. Suhana also shared another throwback picture featuring Ananya and her sister Rysa, snapped during a casual outing at an eatery, and expressed her deep affection for Ananya.

Suhana Khan extends birthday wishes to BFF Ananya Panday

Adding to her heartfelt wishes, Suhana shared a recent photograph that featured herself, Ananya, and Shanaya, all dressed in matching black outfits. In this post, she tagged Ananya and simply included the words "blessed" along with a heart emoji, highlighting the enduring nature of their friendship.

Navya Naveli Nanda, another close friend of Ananya's, contributed to the birthday celebrations by sharing a snapshot from their shared travel experiences. The photo depicted Ananya and Navya enjoying a swim in a serene water body. Navya's birthday message conveyed their shared journey through life's ups and downs, with words like, "Happy Birthday my love. Here's to navigating all the choppy waters in life together."

Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Ananya Panday on birthday

Shanaya Kapoor, who shares a deep bond with Ananya, also participated in the festivities with a beautiful selfie that featured the two friends. In her caption, Shanaya referred to Ananya as her "soulsister," underlining the strength of their connection. Additionally, Shanaya shared a nostalgic video from their childhood days, further illustrating the deep and enduring friendship they share.

Shanaya Kapoor showers birthday love on Ananya Panday

Prior to her 25th birthday, Ananya was spotted at the airport, accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo, who have been the subject of romantic rumors, appeared to be on a holiday getaway to celebrate the special occasion. Dressed casually, their airport appearance sparked further interest in their rumored relationship.

A few days prior to this airport sighting, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were captured on video during a dinner date. The two were coincidentally dressed in matching black attire and seemed to be having a great time, engaging in lively conversation and sharing moments of laughter.