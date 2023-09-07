LOVE YOU FOR LOVING JAWAN SHAH RUKH KHAN OVERWHELMED WITH RESPONSE SAYS NEED TO GET MY BREATH BACK

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his deep gratitude and overwhelming emotions towards his fans who have wholeheartedly celebrated the release of his latest movie, Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film finally made its way to the big screens on September 7, and from the early morning shows, fans have been passionately celebrating its arrival, turning the occasion into a festive extravaganza.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 7, just hours after the film's release, King Khan penned a heartfelt message addressed to his fans and supporters who have shown unwavering love and unwavering support both inside and outside the theaters.

The Bollywood icon expressed his gratitude, saying, "Wow, I have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily to the theaters and even outside. So overwhelmed, will surely do the needful as soon as I catch my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love you for loving #Jawan."

The immense enthusiasm and love exhibited by fans outside the theaters indeed resembled a festival celebration. Prior to Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message, a fan page had shared a video capturing the electric atmosphere as fans marched towards the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai for the 6 am show.

The video depicted a vibrant rally of fans proudly displaying posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan while chanting slogans such as 'We love Shah Rukh,' 'Bharat Ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan,' and 'Banda Hai Toh Zinda Hai.' The fan page enthusiastically wrote, "It's 5:35 AM in the morning, and we have started the celebration for our historic 6 AM show, and it's MASS HYSTERIA as we welcome the KING to the big screen!"

In response to this overwhelming display of love and support, King Khan, as he is affectionately known, conveyed his appreciation and affection, tweeting, "Love you, boys and girls. I hope you enjoy the entertainment. I stayed awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

King Khan's heartfelt message serves as a testament to the deep connection he shares with his fans, who have made the release of Jawan nothing short of a grand festival in his honor. Jawan is pegged to open at Rs 75 crore in India while globally the film is said to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

