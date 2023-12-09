LOVE YOU BEAUTIFUL VICKY KAUSHAL SHARES GOOFY VIDEO OF KATRINA KAIF ON SECOND WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on December 9. Vicky commemorated the occasion by sharing a candid video of Katrina. Their special day was also greeted with a heartfelt anniversary wish from Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky posted a playful video of Katrina during one of their flights on Saturday. In the video, Katrina is seen pretending to box while Vicky captures her without her noticing. He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, 'In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming. 😘❤️😘.'

Earlier that day, Sunny took to social media to celebrate Vicky and Katrina's second wedding anniversary, dedicating an affectionate post to the couple. On Instagram Stories, Sunny, expressed love for his ‘Paaji’ (brother) and ‘Parjaiji’ (sister-in-law). He shared a fun picture from the couple’s Mehendi celebrations at their wedding where they're dancing joyously. Alongside the photo, Sunny wrote, "Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji...May you guys always keep dancing to each other’s tunes. Love you guys."

Sunny Kaushal sends sweetest wishes to his 'paaji and parjaaiji'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 after a brief period of courtship. Today, on December 9, they celebrate two years of marital bliss. Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Rajasthan was a royal affair with family and close friends in attendance.