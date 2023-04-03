Hyderabad: It's celebration time in the Allu household as Pushpa star Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan turned a year older today. Extending birthday wishes to his son, Allu Arjun took to social media on Monday morning and dedicated an adorable post to Ayaan. Showering love on his 9-year-old, the actor penned a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories.

On his son's 9th birthday, Allu Arjun made sure to let his little one know that he loves him abundantly. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Allu Arjun dropped a monochrome picture that features him and Ayaan sharing a beautiful moment. Wishing Ayaan on his birthday, Allu Arjun wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my sweetest Chinni Babu Ayaan."

Soon after the actor dropped Ayaan's birthday post, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy reshared it on her Instagram handle with a red heart emoji. Arjun and Sneha, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed Ayaan three years later. Ayaan also has a younger sister Allu Arha who will be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy working on Pushpa: The Rule. The actor kickstarted shooting for Sukumar-helmed Pushpa 2 last December. After the humungous success of Pushpa: The Rise, anticipation around the sequel is at its peak. Allu Arjun aside, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their roles in the film which is set against the backdrop of the sandal mafia. Allu Arjun will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film which will be bankrolled by T-Series' head-honcho Bhushan Kumar.