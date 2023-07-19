LOVE CELEBRATING YOU NICK JONAS SHOWERS BIRTHDAY LOVE ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA AS SHE TURNS 41

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on Tuesday. Late in the evening, Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas, and a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, shared birthday wishes for her on social media. Priyanka is currently in London working on her movie Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas posted an unseen photo with Priyanka and wrote in the caption, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." In the photo, Priyanka is seen in Nick's arms on a yacht while wearing a maxi dress with polka dots.

Reacting to Nick's post, a social media user commented, "Happy Birthday to your queen PCJ! We love you and wish you a beautiful blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your gorgeous family!" Another user wrote, "The best! The jewel of July!" One more wrote, "Nick Jonas is literally husband goals "I love celebrating you", his acts of service and affirmation game is so strong."

Priyanka's friends from the Bollywood industry including Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, her Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, her brother Siddharth Chopra and their mother Dr Madhu Chopra also wished her the best on her special day.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship women's final in London, where Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic registered her first Grand Slam win. Priyanka most recently appeared in Citadel, her first online series, which has been renewed for a second season. According to reports, she opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.