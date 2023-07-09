Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, who recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in Dubai with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, has flown to Italy to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. The iconic actress turned 65 on 8 July and celebrated her birthday with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samara, and son Ranbir. A new photo of Ranbir and Samara from Italy has been making the rounds on social media, and admirers are obsessed with his 'hot body.'

Riddhima and her husband Bharat have been posting peeks of their trip to Italy on Instagram. They posted pictures of Neetu's birthday celebration with her close friends and family. The Kapoor family went outside to enjoy a lunch date.

Bharat then posted a photo of Samara and Ranbir swimming at a beach in Italy. Samara and Ranbir could be seen having a candid moment on a bright sunny day. He chose to go shirtless and sported trousers, a cap and stylish sunglasses. The actor looked quite attractive.

Fans could be seen responding to his photo as soon as it was uploaded on social media. They couldn't quit complimenting his muscular physique. Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote: "Daaannnngggg, just look at those shoulders, man’s 40 but is still breaking hearts eh😉 Lean body, puffed up shoulders, short beard with sunglasses & a cap… Superstar is giving all these Gen Y actors a run for their money." Others dropped fire emoticons on the post.

On the professional front, Ranbir last appeared with Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will thereafter appear in Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie's initial release date was set for August 11. However, it will now be available on December 1. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol all play significant roles in the movie.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt dedicates adorable post to 'queen'; see how Ranbir, Riddhima celebrated the day in Italy