Long live my Hulk: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious birthday post for Twinkle Khanna
Published: 42 minutes ago
Long live my Hulk: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious birthday post for Twinkle Khanna
Published: 42 minutes ago
Hyderabad: On Twinkle Khanna's 49th birthday, Akshay Kumar, her husband and Bollywood superstar, celebrated the occasion in a typical humorous fashion. Sharing a playful video where Twinkle stands beside a Hulk statue, jokingly calling herself the "real Hulk," Akshay's caption expressed gratitude for Twinkle's humour and wished her many more joyful years ahead.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay extended hilarious birthday wish to his wife on Friday. The light-hearted video begins with a serene picture of Twinkle holding a wine glass at a scenic spot, juxtaposed with a playful moment of her posing alongside a Hulk statue in a movie theater. Akshay's caption playfully acknowledges the contrast between the perceived and actual personas of his wife.
"Long live my Hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," wrote Akshay followed by a black heart emoji. Soon after Akshay dropped birthday wish for Twinkle, Ayesha Shroff joined in, sending her birthday wishes with a cheerful comment. Fans, too, chimed in with playful remarks about Akshay's changed demeanor owing to the "real Hulk," playfully contrasting it with his '90s action-hero image.
The couple, who've been married for 23 years, share two children, Aarav (21) and Nitara (11). Akshay, who appeared in three films this year, including the successful OMG 2 that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box offic, has an impressive lineup for the upcoming year. His roster includes projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, highly awaited Hera Pheri 3, the untitled remake of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, backed by Karan Johar and co-starring Ananya Panday, among others.
Read More
- The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair: Akshay Kumar to turn mentor for Ananya Panday in upcoming biopic
- Akshay Kumar's THIS question leaves Twinkle Khanna doing 'a few cartwheels' to get a suitable answer at her book launch - watch
- Twinkle Khanna feels Karan Johar made casting error in SOTY as she posts about academic achievement, here's how latter reacts