Hyderabad: On Twinkle Khanna's 49th birthday, Akshay Kumar, her husband and Bollywood superstar, celebrated the occasion in a typical humorous fashion. Sharing a playful video where Twinkle stands beside a Hulk statue, jokingly calling herself the "real Hulk," Akshay's caption expressed gratitude for Twinkle's humour and wished her many more joyful years ahead.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay extended hilarious birthday wish to his wife on Friday. The light-hearted video begins with a serene picture of Twinkle holding a wine glass at a scenic spot, juxtaposed with a playful moment of her posing alongside a Hulk statue in a movie theater. Akshay's caption playfully acknowledges the contrast between the perceived and actual personas of his wife.

"Long live my Hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," wrote Akshay followed by a black heart emoji. Soon after Akshay dropped birthday wish for Twinkle, Ayesha Shroff joined in, sending her birthday wishes with a cheerful comment. Fans, too, chimed in with playful remarks about Akshay's changed demeanor owing to the "real Hulk," playfully contrasting it with his '90s action-hero image.