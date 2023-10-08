Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prabhas are teaming up for what is being described as the most significant project of their careers. The director will begin working on this film with Prabhas once his upcoming movie Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, releases on October 19. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had previously stated that he doesn't intend to have a lengthy filmography, is likely to conclude his directorial journey with this Prabhas-starrer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj earlier shared his plan to make just 10 films in his career before retiring as a director. He expressed, "I don’t have plans to do a lot of films in my career. When I entered the industry, I just wanted to try my hand at cinema. I want to do films within LCU only. I want to live up to the expectations of LCU fans. I will do ten films and quit." Currently, he is occupied with the release of Leo, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, and others alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

It's worth noting that the makers have kept fans guessing whether Leo is also part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which leaves us curious about Lokesh's upcoming projects. His next film, Thalaivar 171, featuring Rajinikanth, will be a standalone film not connected to his universe.

After completing Thalaivar 171, the 37-year-old filmmaker is set to work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi and Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan. Additionally, Lokesh is expected to collaborate with Suriya for a spin-off film based on Rolex, which will bring his total film count to nine, making the Prabhas film his final project.