LOKESH KANAGARAJ TO CAST SURIYA AS ROLEX IN STANDALONE FILM DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj has to be the busiest director right now as he has the Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo coming up. However, there have been rumours of probable collaborations with Karthi, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth, to mention a few. According to recent sources, Lokesh is also in talks to work with Suriya.

Suriya reportedly disclosed during a fan meeting that the director had read him a one-liner script. This revelation is so much more intriguing as the film in question is a solo Rolex feature. When Vikram premiered, everyone was obsessed with the film and its characters and despite the fact that the Ayan actor only appeared in the film's climax, he had a significant influence with his part as Rolex.

Suriya's cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram was one of the most renowned cameos in Tamil cinema history. Given the good response Suriya garnered for his cameo role as Rolex in Vikram, Lokesh's decision cannot be doubted. It would not be a bad idea for Lokesh to develop a full-fledged film with the character.

Apart from this, Suriya talked about his upcoming films in the fan interaction. He informed that Vaadivaasal, his much-anticipated collaboration with Vetrimaaran, will begin after the filmmaker completes the sequel to Viduthalai. According to reports, the actor also revealed that his next film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, turned out considerably better than thought.

Suriya has one of the most interesting projects lined up among the present actors in Tamil cinema. He's not simply adhering to commercial mass entertainment but also venturing into uncharted territory. It goes without saying that Suriya will be unstoppable if a standalone film is made with an in-demand director like Lokesh Kanagaraj.

