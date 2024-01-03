Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj faces legal heat as petitioner seeks his 'psychological examination'
Published: 1 hours ago


Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the Vijay-starrer film Leo, has come under scrutiny as petitioner Raju Murugan filed a case in the Madurai bench of the High Court, demanding a psychological examination of the director. The petitioner alleges that Kanagaraj's films have violent content and thereby harming the audiences.
During the court proceedings on January 3, Raju Murugan, hailing from Madurai's Othakadai, expressed concerns over the impact of Lokesh Kanagaraj's work on the public psyche. He specifically pointed out that Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, glorified violence and portrayed characters engaged in illegal activities with the support of law enforcement.
The petitioner argued that such depictions in films set a detrimental precedent, influencing audiences to condone unlawful behaviour, and criminal activities with police backing. Raju Murugan further emphasized that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should exercise caution while issuing censor certificates for movies with potentially harmful content.
The legal action urged the court to take criminal measures against Lokesh Kanagaraj, emphasizing the need for a psychological evaluation. The petitioner underscored the responsibility of filmmakers in shaping societal values through their work.
The case was heard by Justice Krishna Kumar and Vijay Kumar, who adjourned the proceedings as the petitioner's legal representation was absent. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo achieved significant commercial success, grossing over Rs 600 crore worldwide. However, it also faced criticism for allegedly glorifying smoking and violence, prompting this legal intervention in Madurai.
