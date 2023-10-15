LOKESH KANAGARAJ ANIRUDH RAVICHANDER DROP PICTURE AS LEO LOCKED AND LOADED FOR BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and is all set to create havoc in theatres on October 19. Now, ahead of the film's release, Lokesh dropped a picture with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the buzz around the movie.

Sharing the picture, Lokesh wrote: "Locked & Loaded 🔥🧊 #Leo from October 19." This got Thalapathy Vijay's fans excited for the movie. The action thriller is predicted to have an enormous box office debut and break numerous records. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Thalapathy Vijay, and composer Anirudh Ravichander have worked together twice, most recently on the film Leo.

Leo is a movie with a narrative that has a template, and the tale normally unfolds in the movie. The director in a recent interview revealed that he divided the film into its first, second, and third acts. He also claimed that when he released the trailer, he did so with the intention of clearly telling the audience what the story is about.

Comparing Leo with Vikram, he said the latter had a non-linear storyline, who also explained the differences between the two films. He further said that the story of Leo is not brand-new in Tamil cinema and that many people will be familiar with it. He has only adapted it differently to suit his personal style of story telling.