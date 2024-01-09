Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare are having a blast in Udaipur if videos and pictures surfacing from their pre-wedding festivities are anything to go by. After pajama party yesterday night, the couple resumed the celebrations with a football match while guests were treated with live chudi counter at the wedding venue.

After their official wedding ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, the couple, accompanied by their families, embarked on a traditional destination wedding in Udaipur. Recent videos from Ira and Nupur's destination feature a football match that saw enthusiastic participation from the couple and their close friends, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

The pajama party that added a touch of fun and comfort to the pre-wedding celebrations included Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and others. Guests and loved ones joined in the revelry, clad in cozy pajamas, indulging in songs and dance. Videos and pictures circulated widely across social media, capturing the lively ambiance as Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, along with their guests, reveled in the joy of the moment. In a video shared by one of the close friends of the couple, artisans were seen making Rajasthan's famous lac bangles for the guests.

The mehendi ceremony exuded traditional charm, with Ira donning a traditional white outfit adorned with quirky sunglasses, exuberantly getting intricate mehendi designs applied on both her arms. Her husband, Nupur, stood by her side, sharing endearing moments and posing for photographs, further marking the joyous occasion.

Adding to the emotional resonance of the celebrations, Kiran Rao, Aamir's former wife, serenaded the couple with a heartfelt song during a dinner party, setting the stage for an evening filled with warmth and love.