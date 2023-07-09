LIGHTS CAMERA NADIKAR THILAKAM TOVINO THOMAS NEXT TO GO ON FLOOR SOON

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of 2018 Everyone Is A Hero, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to commence shooting for his upcoming film Nadikar Thilakam. On Sunday, the actor took to social media to share an update on the film.

Nadikar Thilakam revolves around Tovino's character, a reigning movie superstar who grapples with family issues, depression, and addiction. Expressing his enthusiasm, Tovino shared a vibrant poster on social media to announce that the shoot for Nadikar Thilakam commences on July 11, 2023.

The poster exclaimed, "Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! 🎥✨" and promised an "unforgettable journey into the world of stardom." The captivating character poster from the movie showcases Tovino in a never-before-seen glamorous avatar. Along with the poster, he wrote, "A star is born to shine." Moments later, The makers also released Soubin Shahir's character poster from the film.

Lal Jr., known for churning out films like Driving Licence and Honey Bee, is at the helm of this much-anticipated project. Jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Allan Antony and Anoop Venugopal’s God Speed, Nadikar Thilakam is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore. Tovino and Soubin aside, the film will boast a talented ensemble cast comprising Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal and Madhupal.

