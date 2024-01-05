LIGHT WILL SHINE THROUGH TEAM KALKI 2898 AD WISHES BEAUTIFUL DEEPIKA PADUKONE ON BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: As actor Deepika Padukone turned 38 years old today, the makers of her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD treated fans with sharing a stunning poster from the film. Taking to Instagram, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, gave a sneak peek of her character from the sci-fi drama.

Vyjayanthi Movies delighted fans by unveiling a captivating poster of Deepika's character in the sci-fi drama on Instagram. Kalki 2898 AD team marked Deepika's special day by sharing a glimpse of her role, expressing regret for the film's delayed release but assuring fans that the wait will be worthwhile.

The post dedicated to Deepika read, "Wishing our beautiful @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday! The wait may be longer, but light will shine through... #Kalki2898AD." In the striking poster, a close-up of Deepika Padukone captures her determined gaze, focused on the unknown. In the backdrop, a silhouette portrays her standing amidst a setting reminiscent of a war zone.

Earlier in the day, Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas also extended birthday wishes to Deepika, sharing on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful Deepika Padukone! May your year be as stunning as you are! #Kalki2898AD."

Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on birthday (Photo: Prabhas Instagram Stories)

Notably, Kalki 2898 AD marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika, with the film also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Scheduled initially for January 12, 2024, the release might face a delay. The film promises to be a futuristic spectacle with mythological inspirations.