Hyderabad: Zeenat Aman, a veteran actor, reminisced about people who were 'much more interested' in her appearance than her intelligence. In a new interview, Zeenat stated that while she used her beauty to her advantage, she "selected roles that pushed the envelope." According to the actor, there are instances in her life that people cling to.

She went on to say that a few poor days, which were decades ago, do not define her. "I realised early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry," Zeenat stated in a recent interview, adding, "So I used my features to my advantage, but I also chose parts that pushed the envelope. Nonetheless, there was far more attention on my face and form than on my intelligence. This is one of the reasons I've enjoyed becoming older—it's helped to balance the scales."

"I have lived a life of breathtaking highs and profound lows," she added. she further said, "Nothing bothers me, and I owe no one anything. Any lingering humiliation or dread has long since vanished. There are episodes in my life that the public clings to and that are often dredged out. I am aware of them and am getting more resistant to them. My life is not defined by a few awful days that occurred decades ago, and I do not require pity or defence. I'm happy with myself."

The actor is known for taking on unusual parts and defying preconceptions with her outspoken character. Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February of this year, where she continues to provide analytical opinions on themes such as parenthood, celebrity privacy, hair colouring, and many others.

Zeenat's shot to fame was with Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). She appeared in numerous films since then, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Chori Mera Kaam (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Don (1978), The Great Gambler (1979), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980), Qurbani, Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1980), and Laawaris (1981).

