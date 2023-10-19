LEO X REVIEW THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER GETS THUMBS UP LOKESH KANAGARAJ ANIRUDH RAVICHANDER JOIN FANS FOR FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-anticipated film Leo hit the theatres today on October 19. The reviews for the action movie, which stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, are now out with fans thronging the theatres for the first day first show across the country. Not just Vijay's fans but director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were also spotted at a theatre, adding to fan frenzy.

Leo released in cinemas on Thursday and first impressions of the action movie have been shared on social media by fans who flocked to watch the early morning Leo shows. According to fan and critic evaluations, the movie has elicited a range of responses. Some praised Vijay for his action-packed movie, while others made comparisons to Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Manobala Vijayabalan, an insider in the film industry, referred to Leo as Vijay's "weakest film" to date in his response. "Tried to be a lion but ended up as a cat," he tweeted, adding, "the final result is a letdown despite a great premise and some admirable efforts from Joseph Vijay and the actors. Leo by Lokesh Kanagaraj falls short of the excitement and expectations. Additionally, there are times when the movie is boring to watch, which detracts from the pleasure of seeing it as a whole."

He further quipped: "The movie is Lokesh's weakest to date and is in no way comparable to Vikram or Kaithi. A mediocre attempt." Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh labelled the film a ‘blockbuster,’ and said, “#LokeshKanagaraj has delivered a masterpiece, an exhilarating blend of emotion and mass action. This year belongs to the #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Sanjaydutt #Arjun & rest were great. Don't miss it!”

Netizens heaped praises on the film as Thalapathy Vijay starrer went houseful on most national chains. Taking to X (formerly known as Twtter), an ecstatic fan wrote: "Just watched #Leo" film, it's full-on entertainment @Dir_Lokesh presents @actorvijay at the next level. There's a surprise in the movie, and the background music is a banger @anirudhofficial"

Another jubilant fan sharing his review wrote: "Enjoy the thrilling surprises and awesome music in "Leo The last 30 minutes are going to be a blast. Don't miss it, everyone! Go and watch. It's not just a movie, it's a celebration! 🎉🎥#LeoReview #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 #LokeshKanagaraj #FDFS #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22"