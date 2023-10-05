LEO TRAILER X REACTIONS VIJAY FANS SET NEW MILESTONE WITH RECORD BREAKING VIEWS AND LIKES

Hyderabad: Finally the much-awaited trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is out. The high-action trailer was released today on Thursday. The actor appeared silent yet violent in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie.

The cast and crew of the pan-India flick Leo finally revealed the much-awaited trailer ahead of its worldwide release on October 19. The craze for the movie can be understood by the fact that one day prior to the trailer release, Vijay fans trended Leo Trailer Day on Twitter, now known as X. Following the release of Leo trailer, his fans stormed social media with their reactions, pouring in love for the flick.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: "1.4M likes & 10M updated views in 60 minutes. All time record for Indian film 🔥🔥🔥 #LeoTrailer @actorvijay" Another one tweeted: "BOX OFFICE, HEAR THAT ROAR? 1 minute silence for the haters. Thalapathy is ready to claim the throne! 🦁❤️‍🔥 Your take on the #LEO trailer? 🔥🧊"

Another one wrote: "To all the ardent Thalapathy fans who missed Thalapathy speech especially Kutty story. This trailer is Double the Treat. 🤗🔥💥. #Leo" A user wrote: #LeoTrailer Making HISTORY 🦁 100K in 1 Minute, 1M Likes In 21 Minutes, 4M Views Within 20 Minutes, All Time Record For an Indian film trailer #Leo @actorvijay"

The movie will be Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration following 2021's Master. SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy collaborated in the production of the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of Leo's soundtrack. After Master and Kaththi, Leo is the pair's third joint project.