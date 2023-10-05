Hyderabad: The trailer of the highly anticipated film Leo, featuring Vijay in the lead role, has finally been unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie is all set to hit big screens on October 19 of this year. The action thriller also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram, production house Seven Screen Studio dropped the trailer of Leo with a caption that read, "Serving you this virundhu from our hearts to yours ❤️" Leo is anticipated to provide a blend of drama and suspense, which will give users a beautiful cinematic experience. The fan frenzy On X (formerly known as Twitter), was such that the hashtag "Leo trailer day" has been trending since yesterday.

Leo's world is only partially revealed in the trailer, which leaves viewers eagerly wanting more. With the trailer, fans' anticipation has been boosted further for the Thalapathy Vijay-starring project before the movie's official release on October 19. In the meantime, the film board has given the movie a U/A certificate of censorship.