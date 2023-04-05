Hyderabad: For the past month, Vijay has been extremely busy filming the first schedule of his high-budget action movie Leo in Kashmir. The movie is helmed by Vikram famed Lokesh Kanakaraj. The film is anticipated to be one of Vijay's most eagerly awaited projects in recent times. The shooting has been taking place in Kashmir with the utmost secrecy, and the team has not yet disclosed any information about the movie.

The day of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22, however, has been set aside for team Leo to provide some updates, during which time they will also provide some important information for fans as well as the next piece of marketing strategy for the film. The team's Srinagar schedule has concluded, and the second schedule is already in progress in Chennai. As per the production schedule, the shoot should be finished in Chennai in about 17 days.

The third schedule will reportedly take place in Hyderabad, where the majority of the shooting will take place inside Ramoji Film City. With the major sequences already shot in Kashmir, Leo, which is thought to be a pan-Indian film starring a wide range of actors from different languages, has completed 50% of its filming as of this point. It's anticipated that the movie, which also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Priya Anand, will be one of the most popular ones to come out from the Tamil film industry this year.

Director Ratna Kumar and screenwriter Deeraj Vaidy are part of Lokesh's writing team for the film. Along with Mansoor Ali Khan, directors Gautham Menon and Mysskin will also have significant roles in the movie. The movie, which is being produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Seven Screen Studio, is anticipated to be Vijay's biggest pan-Indian release to date.