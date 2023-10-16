Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As the highly anticipated movie Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, is all set to hit the silver screens on October 19, the makers are trying their best to make it a grand movie-watching experience for the fans. Seven Screen Studios Production has filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the movie to be screened at 4 a.m. on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

The producers have also requested to allow screenings of Leo at 7 a.m. from October 19 to October 24. Claiming that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's latest movies Pathan and Jawan opened with six to seven shows in Mumbai and with six shows in Delhi, the petitioner said, the success of a movie mainly depends upon the collections that it makes on the opening day and hence it was important to have special shows. The Madras High Court will hear the petition on Tuesday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. The movie also reunites Vijay with the iconic Trisha Krishnan after a lengthy 14-year break.