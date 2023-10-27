LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 9 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER LOSES MOMENTUM AS IT ENTERS SECOND WEEKEND

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Leo has witnessed an exceptional journey at the box office thus far. However, as the film completes its first week at the ticket counter, collecting a whopping Rs 265.83 crore, it appears to be losing momentum ahead of the second weekend in terms of collections. Leo is likely to fall to its lowest on day 9, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the action thriller may bring in just Rs 9 crore on the ninth day, bringing the overall collection of the film to Rs 274.83 crore at the box office in India. It is quite evident that with Leo's stronghold at the box office, this action-packed flick is steadily approaching the Rs 300 crore mark and is anticipated to achieve new milestones in the days to come.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is a homage to the 2005 flick A History of Violence. Leo centers around the character Parthiban Parthi Das, a mild-mannered cafe owner who unexpectedly becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. This act also catches the attention of a drug cartel who believes that he was once associated with them.