LEO BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 8 THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER TO WITNESS LOWEST EARNING FILM INCHES CLOSER TO RS 300 CRORE MARK

Hyderabad: Film director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest release Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has generated significant excitement at the box office. In just one week since its release, this action-packed thriller has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. However, it experienced a noticeable decline in earnings on the seventh day, and it is projected to decline even further on the eighth day.

Having witnessed a considerable 50% decrease in collections on day seven, Leo is anticipated to experience another decline on Thursday, surpassing the mark of Rs 275 crore. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn only Rs 11 crore on day eigth, marking the lowest collection since its release. Despite this, the overall collection of the movie is estimated to reach Rs 275.27 crore, moving closer to the impressive milestone of Rs 300 crore.

Besides its success within Tamil cinema, Leo has also made a significant impact on the global box office. In just seven days, it managed to surpass the milestone of Rs 500 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Tamil film to achieve such a remarkable feat.